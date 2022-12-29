Telangana govt sanctions additional Rs 70 cr for business loans to minorities

The Government of Telangana is providing additional loans to minorities for setting up and developing businesses.

It is aimed at the economic development and general upliftment of minority communities. The government has sanctioned Rs 70 crores in addition to Rs 50 crores that was sanctioned earlier for this scheme.

Mohammad Farooq, a beneficiary said that he had received a loan in 2019, however, after knowing about the extra loan being given, he gave a new application.

"In 2019, I received a loan of Rs 50,000, however, I have come here as I heard that more loans are being given. I had a telephone booth at Bahadurpura. But as the business was down, I shifted towards selling disposable plates and others. I received a loan for it. I thank the Telangana Government for the loan I received earlier and hope that the new loan will also be sanctioned."

Mohammad Abdul Khadar, another beneficiary who was differently-abled thanked Chief Minister KCR for the scheme and hoped that his loan application would soon be granted.

"I thank the Telangana Government and Chief Minister KCR for looking out and taking care of even handicapped people like us. I recently came to know about the loan being given to minorities and have come to apply for it. I have a business of selling oil and spare parts for vehicles. I have come to procure a loan to take my business further forward, he said.

"With the support of KCR, even handicapped people like us can move forward and live independently by working hard without having the need of asking others for help. We would be happy if the Telangana Government would further support us," Khadad added.

