Telangana Guv calls for report in Hyderabad gangrape case within 2 days

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday ordered the Chief Secretary and the DGP to submit a report within two days in connection with the alleged gangrape of a teenage girl in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills last week.

"Deeply anguished over this heinous incident, the Governor has gone through various media reports on the alleged gang rape case of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. She has ordered the submission of a detailed report within two days on the issue from Chief Secretary and DGP," an official statement by Raj Bhavan said on Sunday.

Four accused were arrested in the gang-rape case so far, out of which, three are juveniles.

Inspector Jubilee Hills S Rajashekhar Reddy said, "Police arrested fourth accused in the matter. One more accused has been taken into custody, and now a total of four accused have been arrested." The fifth accused is still absconding.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28. Following the incident, the minor girl's father submitted a complaint to the police regarding the incident.

Following the complaint, a case was registered against five accused involved in the case under sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 read with 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The security footage which is viral on social media purportedly showed the girl standing with the suspected attackers outside the pub where she had met them. The boys had offered to drop her home. Instead, she was assaulted inside a parked car in the city. Her attackers took turns to rape her while others stood guard outside the car.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has promised that no leniency is being adopted in the Hyderabad gangrape case while also clarifying that the state police department works without pressure and does not spare the culprits.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor