Telangana HC Issues Notice to State Govt on Fund Allocation to Tablighi Jamat for Ijtema

The Telangana High Court has issued notices to key state authorities, including the Chief Secretary, State Minority Welfare Department, Waqf Board, and the District Collector of Vikarabad, following a petition challenging the allocation of Rs. 2.45 crore in government funds to the Tablighi Jamaat for organizing a State-wide Ijtema in Vikarabad. The Islamic congregation is slated to take place from January 6th to 8th.

According to the Live Law reports, the petitioner argues that allocating funds to the Tablighi Jamaat, a private NGO, for hosting the ijtema is not only illegal and arbitrary but also violates Articles 19, 25, and 27 of the Constitution, along with the Waqf Act. Instances of communal violence at previous gatherings were presented to Justice Nagesh Bheemakapa.

The case is scheduled for further proceedings on the 23rd of this month. In October, the State Minority Welfare Department directed the Waqf Board to release funds for the ijtema through G.O.No.123 of 2023. The government order sanctions various public works, including laying pipelines, road construction, water provision, sump construction, and electricity transformer installation, to support the event's infrastructure and logistics.