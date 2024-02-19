Telangana HC on Daughter's Right Over Father's Property: 'Daughter With Good Financial Status Cannot Be Denied Share'

Following numerous disputes over the distribution of private property after a person's demise, particularly with multiple claimants, the Telangana High Court delivered a significant judgment on Thursday, February 19. The court addressed the daughters' entitlement to their father's wealth or assets post his demise, particularly in light of the alleged will.

As reported by Live Law, a brother filed a petition in the Telangana High Court against his sister's claim to their father's property. Justice MG Priyadarshini presided over the hearing. The petitioner's brother referenced the alleged will of their deceased father, contending that it explicitly denied the sister any rights to the property, citing her good financial standing as justification.

However, the court, in its ruling, invalidated the deceased father's will and the provisions therein. It emphasised that the sister's financial stability cannot serve as grounds for denying her rights to her father's self-earned property. Even if the father's purported will is deemed valid, as argued by the petitioner's brother, the court underscored in its judgment that the sister's entitlement to the property cannot be dismissed based on the content of the will.