Telangana: Huge Fire Breaks Out at Ravi Foods in Rangareddy District (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at Ravi Foods in Katedhan of Rangareddy district on Thursday morning, March 28. Six fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire. No causalities or injuries have been reported yet.

"No causalities reported till now. This incident happened early morning at 5 am today. We are controlling the fire till now," said a fire official. More details awaited.