Telangana: IAF Helicopter Makes Safe Emergency Landing in Nalgonda (Watch Video)

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter made an emergency landing on the outskirts of Vanipakala village in Chityala mandal, Nalgonda district, Telangana, on Thursday. IANS reported.

Telangana: An Indian Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing on the outskirts of Vanipakala village in Chityala mandal of Nalgonda district. The helicopter, which had come from Jaipur to rescue flood victims in Vijayawada, landed due to technical reasons on its way back to… pic.twitter.com/2i5auSh7SH — IANS (@ians_india) September 5, 2024

According to reports, the helicopter, en route from Jaipur to Vijayawada to assist with flood rescue operations, had to land due to technical issues on its return journey to Jaipur. The emergency landing was executed safely, and there were no reported injuries.



This is a developing story....