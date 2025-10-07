Telangana: Jubilee Hills bypoll to be conducted under new electoral reforms

Hyderabad, Oct 7 The by-election to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in Hyderabad will be conducted under the new electoral reforms introduced by the Election Commission of India, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C. Sudharshan Reddy said on Tuesday.

He held a meeting with representatives of various political parties on Tuesday, following the announcement of the schedule for the by-election.

Representatives from major political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), participated in the meeting.

The CEO stated that the upcoming bye-election would be conducted under the new electoral reforms introduced by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, which are being rolled out for the first time during the Bihar Assembly elections and the by-elections to eight Assembly constituencies across the country.

He stated that these reforms are aimed at enhancing voter convenience, transparency, and efficiency in the conduct of elections.

The key measures include capping the number of voters per polling station at 1,200, to reduce overcrowding and improve voter experience, affixing colour photographs of contesting candidates on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and ballot units, to help voters easily identify their preferred candidates, deployment of additional women polling personnel to encourage greater participation of women voters and enhanced accessibility measures for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, including ramps, wheelchairs, and pick-up/drop-off facilities.

There will also be real-time voter turnout monitoring through digital dashboards and mobile apps for transparent information flow. Other measures include the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based surveillance and GPS-enabled monitoring for sensitive polling stations to prevent malpractice, stricter enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) through technology-enabled monitoring teams and green election initiatives such as reducing paper use, promoting digital communication, and encouraging eco-friendly materials at polling stations.

The CEO reviewed the preparedness of various departments to ensure the conduct of free, fair, inclusive, and peaceful elections. He appealed to all political parties to extend full cooperation and strictly adhere to the Model Code of Conduct.

The by-election in Jubilee Hills constituency will be held on November 11.

The vacancy is caused by the death of sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath of BRS in June.

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the official notification for the by-election will be issued on October 13, while the last date for filing nominations is October 21. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on October 22, and withdrawal of candidature will be allowed until October 24.

Counting of votes will take place on November 14, and the election process will be completed by November 16, 2025.

