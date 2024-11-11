Telangana: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Two Scrap Godowns in Rangareddy

Rangareddy, Telangana (November 11, 2024): A fire broke out in two scrap godowns near Aramghar X Roads in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Monday, officials said.

Four fire engines were dispatched to the scene and managed to control the blaze, according to the Hyderabad fire control room. Firefighters worked quickly to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby structures, and no injuries or casualties have been reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)