Telangana Police arrests suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh again

Suspended Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh was on Thursday arrested again from his Hyderabad residence in connection with alleged derogatory remarks he made against Prophet Mohammed. He was arrested on Tuesday this week for the controversial remarks after massive protests took place condemning his statement.

Raja Singh, who was arrested for the second time in three days, was taken to Gandhi hospital for a routine medical check-up. Singh, in a new video, attacked Telangana minister KT Rama Rao and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly vitiating the atmosphere of the state. He also targeted comedian Munawar Faruqui and alleged that KTR allowed him “to make jokes about our gods".

Raja Singh was first arrested by the police on Tuesday for making alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet Muhammad. A case was lodged against the BJP MLA after protests broke out on Monday night in Hyderabad after he released a video talking about the Prophet. He was arrested under Sections 153a (promoting enmity between different groups), 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion) and 505 (public mischief) of the of the Indian Penal Code.