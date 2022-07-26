Telangana Police rescue man trying to cross overflowing bridge on bike

By ANI | Published: July 26, 2022 11:36 PM 2022-07-26T23:36:17+5:30 2022-07-26T23:45:18+5:30

The Telangana Police on Tuesday rescued a man who was trying to cross an overflowing bridge from Kaliz Khan Dargah to Shamshabad on his bike.

Telangana Police rescue man trying to cross overflowing bridge on bike | Telangana Police rescue man trying to cross overflowing bridge on bike

Telangana Police rescue man trying to cross overflowing bridge on bike

Next

The Telangana Police on Tuesday rescued a man who was trying to cross an overflowing bridge from Kaliz Khan Dargah to Shamshabad on his bike.

According to an official statement by the Cyberabad Police, a police team headed by HC Baig of Rajendranagar Traffic Police Station rescued the person at around 4.45 pm.

"The person was trying to cross Himayath Sagar service road bridge from Kaliz Khan Dargah to Shamshabad. Sufficient staff and traffic men were deputed on both ends but he, unfortunately, entered the road. However, the civilian was rescued safely," the police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Hc baig of rajendranagar traffic police station Hc baig of rajendranagar traffic police station Cyberabad Police