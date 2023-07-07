Telangana: Police rescues 4-year-old kidnapped girl from Hyderabad outskirts

Medchal Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], July 7 : The Rachakonda Police on Thursday rescued a four-year-old girl who was kidnapped in Ghatkesar, a satellite town of Hyderabad on Wednesday night.

The child, Krishnaveni was safely handed over to her parents by the police within hours of her kidnapping. The police said that the accused, identified as Suresh was a neighbour and abducted the child at 8 pm on Wednesday when she was out to buy a chocolate.

The police responded immediately upon receiving the complaint and started search operations through special teams. The accused, Suresh was arrested at Secunderabad railway station. The child was rescued later and brought safely to her parents, the police said.

Speaking about the arrest, DS Chauhan, the police commissioner said, "The police were alerted immediately after receiving the complaint of child kidnapping. Special teams were formed and search operations were carried out."

"All the CCTV cameras in the vicinity were checked and the movements of the accused were noticed. The accused was taken into custody at the Secunderabad railway station," the commissioner said.

After the accused was taken to the station along with the child, the child's parents were informed and handed over to them safely. Commissioner Chauhan said, "The accused has been detained and is being investigated."

Thanking all the youths of Ghatkesar village who participated in the search to save the child, the Rachakonda police commissioner said, "Whatever crimes are committed within the jurisdiction of the commissioner, the accused will be caught within 24 hours. We are working with determination to control crimes."

He said, "The safety of girls and women is being given importance and any case related to the safety of women is being taken seriously." The commissioner also congratulated the Ghatkesar police for rescuing the girl.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor