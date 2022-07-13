Telangana postpones EAMCET for AM stream due to rains

Hyderabad, July 13 The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has postponed Agriculture and Medical part of the Telangana EAMCET in view of the heavy rains in the state.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 for Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream was scheduled to be held on July 14 and 15.

The TSCHE said that the decision was taken in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall in the state for the next three days, and fresh dates will be announced later.

However, the EAMCET for Engineering (E) stream will be held as per schedule on July 18, 19 and 20.

The decision came a day after the TSCHE declared that the exams will not be postponed.

Incessant rains have been lashing the state for the last one week, creating a flood-like situation in some districts.

The TSCHE postponed the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 scheduled to be conducted on July 13. Fresh exam schedule will be announced soon.

The TS ECET is conducted for admissions into Diploma and for B. Sc (Mathematic) Degree courses.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H) conducts TS EAMCET for entry into professional colleges.

Last year, about 2.5 lakh students appeared for the EAMCET exam across the state.

A total of 1,21,480 candidates qualified in Engineering stream and 73,070 candidates qualified in Agriculture and Medical (pharmacy) stream.

The pass percentage in Engineering stream was 82.08 per cent while in A&M stream, 98.48 per cent students qualified.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor