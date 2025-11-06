Telangana: Private colleges' strike over fee reimbursement enters fourth day

Hyderabad, Nov 6 The indefinite strike by private professional colleges in Telangana, demanding release of fee reimbursement dues, continued for the fourth day on Thursday.

Around 2,000 professional colleges, including engineering, pharmacy, MBA, MCA, B.Ed and nursing institutions across the state, remained shut to demand that the state government release 50 per cent of the Rs 10,000 crore fee reimbursement dues.

Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) announced the boycott of pharmacy exams under Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU). It demanded that the university postpone the exams.

FATHI has made it clear that the strike will continue until Rs 5,000 crore out of the Rs 10,000 crore reimbursement arrears is released. It is demanding that the remaining Rs 5,000 crore be released in monthly instalments of Rs 500 crore over 10 months.

FATHI president Ramesh Babu said they never went against the government, but the "non-release" of pending dues has made it impossible for the management to run the colleges.

The government has invited FATHI for talks, but it ruled out withdrawing the strike until its demands were met.

After the government constituted a committee for the mobilisation of finances for the fee-reimbursement scheme, the private colleges made it clear that the strike would continue.

The government on Tuesday announced that the committee, comprising officials and representatives from the FATHI, will study a sustainable free reimbursement scheme through the Trust Bank.

While welcoming the committee, FATHI said it should be asked to submit the report in one month, and not three months as announced.

The Federation has announced that a meeting of the faculty of the colleges will be held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on November 8. About 70,000 teachers will attend the meeting.

Ramesh Babu warned that if their demand was not met, they would stage a massive protest with 10 lakh students.

FATHI leader said that during the talks in September, the government had promised to release Rs 1,200 crore in dues before Diwali, but only Rs 300 crore has been disbursed so far.

