Telangana Rains: CM Revanth Reddy Announces Rs 5 Crore Immediate Assistance for Flood-Affected Districts

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced an immediate relief package of Rs 5 crore for the districts severely impacted by floods. The aid will be allocated to Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, and Suryapet to support recovery and relief efforts.

CM Reddy announced a Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the families of those who died in the floods. He directed authorities to swiftly address the public damage and assured that compensation for the loss of cattle, goats, and sheep will be increased.

According to the CMO, the State Government will submit a comprehensive report on flood damages to the Centre. CM Reddy will write a letter to the union government seeking immediate assistance and flood relief. He will appeal to centre to declare the floods in the state as national calamity.

The Telangana Chief Minister reviewed relief operations in rain-affected areas and urged officials to stay alert in regions expecting heavy rains. He instructed Collectors to establish a Call Centre in each district and directed the Command Control Center to implement a system for managing emergencies. CM Reddy also requested Greater Hyderabad Police Commissioners to address traffic issues during heavy rains and emphasized the need to prioritize road repairs and resolve power outages swiftly.

Meanwhile the IMD on Monday in its 24-hour forecast said, "Very heavy to extremely heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts of Telangana. Thunderstorm and gusty winds to occur at isolated place in many districts.