Telangana Road Accident: Speeding Car Loses Control, Hits Woman Walking on Road; Horrific Video Surfaces

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 2, 2025 03:37 PM2025-01-02T15:37:23+5:302025-01-02T15:41:16+5:30

A woman lost her life after a speeding Swift Dzire lost control and struck her near Peddamuddunoor Village in Nagarkurnool Mandal, about 135 km from Hyderabad, Telangana. The incident occurred when the woman was walking on the roadside. Upon impact, the car flipped three times, while the woman was thrown and rolled on the road, leading to her death.

A CCTV camera captured footage of the incident, showing the car speeding towards the woman. The car and the woman were seen rolling toward a house-like structure, eventually crashing into its wall. Several people standing outside the building were injured as the vehicle approached. While the woman succumbed to her injuries, the driver of the car sustained serious wounds.
 

