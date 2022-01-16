Telangana: Secunderabad Gymkhana Club fire brought under control
By ANI | Published: January 16, 2022 02:38 PM2022-01-16T14:38:12+5:302022-01-16T14:45:23+5:30
A fire that broke out at Secunderabad Gymkhana Club in Hyderabad was brought under control by 6 am this morning, informed Mataiah, Inspector, Marredpally Police Station.
The fire broke out at the club about 3 am on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, he added.
"The main building has suffered major damage," he stated.
( With inputs from ANI )
