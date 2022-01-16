Telangana: Secunderabad Gymkhana Club fire brought under control

A fire that broke out at Secunderabad Gymkhana Club in Hyderabad was brought under control by 6 am this morning, informed Mataiah, Inspector, Marredpally Police Station.

The fire broke out at the club about 3 am on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, he added.

"The main building has suffered major damage," he stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor