Telangana seeks funds for security departments, additional IPS posts

Hyderabad/New Delhi, July 4 Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to allocate necessary funds for the modernisation of the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) and the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) and additional IPS posts.

The Chief Minister met the Union Home Minister at his residence in Delhi, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

During the hour-long meeting, various issues were brought to the Union Minister's attention. To control and curb drug and cybercrimes, the Chief Minister requested Rs 88 crore for TGNAB and Rs 90 crore for TGCSB for the procurement of modern technology and equipment.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the Chief Minister emphasised the necessity of reviewing the Indian Police Service (IPS cadre) every five years and urged the Minister to conduct the review for Telangana, which was last done in 2016.

At the time of state bifurcation, Telangana was allocated 61 IPS posts, which are now insufficient for the new state's requirements, he said and requested an additional 29 IPS posts.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the need for establishing security force camps in Adilabad, Mancherial, and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts, similar to those set up in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra to counter left-wing extremism. He requested that these three districts, previously impacted by left-wing extremism but later removed from the SRE (Security-Related Expenditure) scheme, be reinstated under it.

Given Telangana's extensive borders with neighbouring states, he stressed the importance of focusing more on the state's security. To combat left-wing extremism in Telangana, the Chief Minister requested the establishment of CRPF JTF camps in Kondavai village of Charla Mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, and Alubaka village of Venkatapuram Mandal in Mulugu district.

He informed the Union Minister that the CPI Maoist Committee is attempting to expand its influence by leveraging the favourable terrain in the forested hills along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. The JTF camps would help control and eliminate the movements of this Maoist special unit.

Revanth Reddy also requested the release of Rs 18.31 crore, pending for the last four years, which constitutes 60 per cent of the central share for SPOs (Special Police Officers). He also highlighted the difficulty in adhering to the rule of only recruiting ex-servicemen and former police personnel as SPOs in Maoist-affected areas, as such personnel are not readily available.

The Chief Minister also requested the Union Home Minister's cooperation in resolving long-pending issues related to the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana Reorganisation Act. He urged for a harmonious resolution of disputes related to the distribution of government buildings and corporations listed under Schedule 9 (as per Sections 53, 68, and 71 of the Act) and the institutions under Schedule 10 (as per Section 75 of the Act). He emphasised the need for justice for Telangana in claims made by Andhra Pradesh over assets and institutions not mentioned in the Reorganisation Act.

