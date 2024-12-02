Telangana Shocker: Sub-Inspector Dies by Suicide at Telangana Resort In Mulugu; Investigation Underway

A sub-inspector (SI) of the police force was reportedly found dead by suicide on Monday morning in Mulugu district, Telangana. The SI, who was posted at the Wazedu Police Station, is believed to have shot himself with his service weapon. His body was discovered in a pool of blood on a bed inside a room at a resort located in the Eturnagaram mandal.

According to initial reports from the police, the tragic incident appears to have stemmed from personal issues. A case has been registered, and the authorities have launched a detailed investigation to understand the exact circumstances surrounding his death. The SI's colleagues and family members are yet to comment on the matter, as the investigation is ongoing.

