Telangana: TGSRTC employees’ unions serve strike notice

Hyderabad, Jan 27 The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees on Monday served strike notice on the management, demanding implementation of the assurances.

Leaders of the RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising various employees’ unions presented a memorandum on 21 demands. They said if the demands were not met, they would go on strike. The demands include the merger of RTC employees in the government and the implementation of two Pay Revision Commissions.

The JAC also demanded payment of Rs.2,700 crore towards CCS and PF arrears. The JAC leaders alleged that the government is trying to privatise RTC. They said assurances given in the election manifesto should be implemented.

The RTC employees’ unions alleged that the purchase of electric buses and their operation was given to a private company and demanded that the government should purchase electric buses. They also demanded the conduct of elections for trade unions. They said the government scrapped the trade unions and increased the working hours of the employees.

The JAC leaders made it clear that their intention is not to inconvenience people by going on strike but they want to provide better service to commuters by strengthening the organisation. They have been demanding a salary revision since 2021 and want to be treated equally with government employees. Retired employees are still waiting for pending dues, including CCS and PF arrears and DA payments.

Additionally, employees want the right to form trade unions without restrictions. This is the first time in more than five years that RTC employees are gearing up for a strike.

In 2019, the employees went on strike for 52 days to press for their demands Nearly 50,000 employees participated in the longest strike in the corporation’s history to press for 26 demands including the merger of RTC with the state government, job security for bus drivers and conductors and filling up of vacancies.

