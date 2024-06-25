Telangana to act firmly to eliminate drug menace: Dy CM

Hyderabad, June 25 The government of Telangana will act firmly to eliminate the menace of drugs, said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday.

Voicing concern that youngsters were becoming drug addicts, he appealed to people to cooperate with the law-enforcing agencies in eliminating the menace.

He was addressing an event organised by the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) in Hyderabad on the eve of International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking.

“Police or government alone can’t root out this problem. The entire society has to come forward to cooperate as saving the future of the young generation is the responsibility of every citizen,” he said.

Stating that the menace of drugs is spreading from cities to villages, he said the government was determined to make Telangana drugs-free. He urged the committees constituted in schools and colleges to cooperate with the police.

“The drug menace is destroying the youth who are the future of this state and the nation. Every citizen should consider it his responsibility to save the young generation,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister made it clear that the government would not spare anyone, however influential they might be involved in drug peddling. He said such elements would be dealt with an iron hand.

Stating that the state police force is competent and capable of checking the drug menace, he urged people to extend their cooperation.

Vikramarka, who is also the Finance Minister, assured that there would be no dearth of funds for the prevention of illegal drug trafficking in the state.

He appealed to youth not to fall prey to the evil designs of anti-social elements, who lure them to consume drugs and earn money through illegal means.

He advised youth to compete with the world and mentioned that the government was giving top priority to education.

A large number of students and citizens from various walks of life participated in the rally and human chain against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

The Deputy Chief Minister unveiled an anti-drugs song and flagged off the rally.

Director General of Police Ravi Gupta, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, TSNAB Director Sandeep Shandilya, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sreenivas Reddy and other officials were present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor