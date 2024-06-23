Telangana to establish integrated residential schools in all Assembly constituencies

Hyderabad, June 23 The Telangana government plans to establish one integrated residential school in each Assembly constituency, it was announced on Sunday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy chaired a review meeting on the establishment of integrated residential schools with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials present.

The government plans to set up residential schools for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Minorities in one place and one integrated residential school is proposed in each of the 119 Assembly constituencies.

As a pilot project, integrated residential schools will be established in the Kodangan and Madhira constituencies, represented by Revanth Reddy and Vikramarka, respectively.

The government has already acquired 20 acres of land each in Kodangal and Madhira for establishing integrated residential schools.

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister looked at a few designs prepared by architects.

Meanwhile, leaders of various teachers’ unions called on the Chief Minister on Sunday and thanked him for resolving the upgradation issue which had been pending for the last 15 years. They also thanked him for giving promotions to teachers.

Leaders of various unions under the leadership of Telangana Panchayat Raj Teachers’ Union founder President Harshvardhan Reddy met the Chief Minister to thank him.

