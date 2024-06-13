Telangana to set up 150 Mahila Shakti canteens

Hyderabad, June 13 At least 150 Mahila Shakti canteens will be established in Telangana over the next two years, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said on Thursday.

Planned on the lines of 'Didi Ki Rasoi' canteens in West Bengal and similar canteens being run in Kerala, they are aimed at strengthening women's groups in the state.

On the direction of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Chief Secretary held a review meeting on Thursday at the Secretariat on Mahila Shakti canteen services to be launched across the State.

The state government has set a target of setting up at least 150 canteens in the next two years. The management of these canteens will be handed over to the rural women's groups and also special training will be given to these groups on the management of canteens.

She directed the Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Anita Ramachandran, to prepare a detailed action plan on the functioning, management and also the space required for the establishment of canteens.

Special canteens will be set up in all government offices, district Collectorates, tourist places, various temples, bus stands, industrial areas with the assistance of women organisations.

Officials have done a study on the successful performance of canteens running in Kerala and 'Didi Ki Rasoi' in West Bengal.

Revenue Principal Secretary Naveen Mittal, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Anita Ramachandran, Health Department Commissioner Karnan, Endowment Commissioner Hanumantha Rao, Tourism Director Nikhila, Tourism Corporation MD Ramesh Naidu and others attended the meeting.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor