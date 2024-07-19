Telangana to strengthen government schools in next three years: CM Reddy

Hyderabad, July 19 Government schools in Telangana will be strengthened in the next three years, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Friday.

CM Reddy directed Secretary, education, Burra Venkatesham to prepare plans in this regard and said the Telangana government would adopt a new policy to strengthen the education system in all government schools.

CM Reddy asked the officials to come up with constructive proposals to open semi-residential schools along with integrated residential ones.

CM Reddy along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday held a meeting with officials of the education department and some architects to discuss the master plan and other issues related to integrated residential schools.

The Telangana government has already launched a pilot project for setting up integrated residential schools in Kodangal and Madhira constituencies, represented by CM Reddy and Deputy CM Vikramarka respectively and acquired 20 acres in both places for that purpose.

The Telangana government plans to set up residential schools for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Minorities at one place.

One integrated residential school is proposed in each of the 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana.

CM Reddy also asked the Education Department to prepare proposals to provide education up to third standard in Anganwadi centres on the lines of play schools.

Arrangements should be made to provide educational facilities to all students in their native villages, he said.

CM Reddy asked officials to finalise a plan to recruit one additional teacher in Anganwadi centres. He wanted officials to prepare plans to establish semi-residential schools to offer education up to fourth standard.

Transport facilities should be provided for students who study in semi residential schools, CM Reddy said.

Officials have been asked to seek the opinion of educational experts and prepare plans to take up the pilot project in one or two mandals.

CM Reddy suggested that apart from government allocations, CSR funds should also be used to improve facilities for students in government schools. He asked officials to take all necessary measures to provide quality education to the students.

