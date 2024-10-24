Telangana Tragedy: 17-Year-Old Student Falls to Death While Attempting to Escape College Hostel in Madhapur

A tragic incident occurred when a 17-year-old Intermediate student fell to his death from the fifth floor of a corporate college hostel in Madhapur while attempting to sneak out through a window without grills. Three of his friends, who also tried to escape, were unharmed.

Madhapur SHO D. Krishna Mohan stated, "It was found that the boys tried to sneak out of the building, but the purpose is under investigation." After returning to their rooms at 10 PM for study hours, the students attempted their escape around 12:30 AM.

During the attempt, the deceased slipped and fell onto the ground of an adjacent construction site. His friends managed to climb down using sunshades and sewage pipes to check on him before returning and alerting the college staff.

Emergency services were called, and the student was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a few hours later. The victim, originally from Kadapa, was studying MPC in his second year at the college. Following a complaint from the boy's uncle, a case has been registered.