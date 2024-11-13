Telangana Train Derailment: Eleven Wagons of Goods Train Derail in Peddapalli; 20 Passenger Services Cancelled

A goods train derailed in Telangana's Peddapalli district, causing the cancellation of 20 passenger trains, officials from South Central Railway (SCR) reported on Wednesday. The incident, which occurred late Tuesday night, involved 11 wagons carrying iron ore derailing between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam, they added.

Bulletin No.2 SCR PR No.611 dt.13.11.2024 on "Cancellation/Diversion of Trains due to Goods Train Derailment"

Following the goods train derailment, 20 passenger trains were cancelled, four partially cancelled, and 10 diverted, according to a release from the South Central Railway (SCR) zone.

Additionally, two trains were rescheduled and three regulated. Officials stated that efforts are ongoing to restore the track and resume normal train operations.