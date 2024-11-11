Telangana: Villagers Pelt Stones At Government Officials in Vikarabad; Over Pharma Plant Proposal (Watch Video)

Tension erupted in Lagacharla village, located in Dudyala mandal of Vikarabad, on Monday (November 11, 2024), as an angry group of farmers clashed with district officials during a public hearing regarding the proposed establishment of a pharma company. To ensure peace and order, additional police forces were deployed in the area.

District collector Prateek Jain and Kodangal Area Development Authority Venkat Reddy had planned to meet the locals of the respective villages to gauge the opinion of the farmers who would lose their lands for the proposed pharma company. The officials had to beat a hasty retreat as dozens of agitated villagers including women pelted stones at the vehicles and chased the government officials while shouting slogans.

The villagers, who were not ready to give up their land, blocked the path of the officers chanting ‘CM down down’.As the situation spiraled, police forces were swiftly deployed to restore order and prevent further violence. Authorities are working to gather statements and manage public opinion, particularly as the formation of a pharmaceutical company in the region remains under discussion.