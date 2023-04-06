Telangana: Woman constable stops police commissioner from entering exam hall with mobile, gets rewarded

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 : Rachakonda Commissioner of Police DS Chauhan rewarded a woman constable for stopping him from entering an examination centre with a mobile phone. The police commissioner had gone there to inspect an SSC examination centre in the LB Nagar area of the city on Thursday.

The woman constable, Kalpana, posted in LB Nagar Police Station, was deployed outside the examination centre. As the police commissioner reached and was about to enter the examination centre, Kalpana intervened and asked him to submit his mobile. The police commissioner handed his mobile to the constable.

Later, the officer praised Kalpana's efforts and rewarded her with Rs 500. On his earlier orders, CP has made it clear that no mobile phones are allowed in the examination centres and strict measures are being taken to prevent any unfair means inside the examination centres.

Commissioner DS Chauhan was accomped by LB Nagar DCP Sai Sri, ACP Sridhar Reddy, and other officials.

