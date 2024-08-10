Telangana: YouTube Journalist Yogi Reddy and Daughter Die by Suicide in Hanamkonda, Financial Crisis Suspected

A 36-year-old journalist named Gattigoppula Yogi Reddy and his 9-year-old daughter, Adya Reddy died by suicide in Telangana's Hanamkonda district on Friday, August 9. According to reports, Yogi Reddy and his daughter left home in the morning and did not return, leading to a search that uncovered their bodies.

His wife tried to contact him, but his mobile phone was switched off. Following this, she, along with other family members, visited his office located near Ekasila Park and found the father-daughter duo hanging from the ceiling. However, Adya was found alive, and she was rushed to the hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with financial difficulties suspected as the primary reason behind the double suicide. Yogi Reddy, who worked as a journalist for a YouTube channel, V6 News Telugu is believed to have been facing financial hardships, which may have driven him to take this drastic step along with his young daughter.