Telecom Operators to Anonymize Call Detail Records to Protect User Privacy

In a move to strengthen user privacy protections, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will soon mandate telecom operators to store call detail records (CDRs) in an anonymized format. This decision aims to prevent misuse of consumer data in case of network security breaches.

Under the new guidelines, phone numbers in CDRs will be replaced with specific encrypted codes, rendering user identities anonymous. However, subscribers who require their detailed call records can request decryption from their respective operators.

CDRs, which document details of phone calls made and received over a network without capturing their content, are distinct from legally intercepted calls, a process governed by existing regulations. The CDR anonymization initiative falls under the purview of the Telecom Act and does not require further Cabinet approval.

The impetus for this policy shift stems from the growing frequency of cyberattacks. Breaches in network security could expose sensitive call data on the dark web, constituting a violation of personal data protection laws. Additionally, anonymized CDRs shield the government and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) from potential accusations of privacy infringement when analyzing data for quality-of-service assessments, such as identifying instances of call drops.

