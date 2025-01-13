Telugu states begin Sankranti celebrations with Bhogi

Amaravati, Jan 13 Sankranti celebrations began across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Monday with usual pomp and gaiety.

The three-day celebrations kicked off with Bhogi or burning of old and unwanted items like old clothes, mats and broom sticks in the belief that new things would be ushered into their lives.

People in villages and towns began the day with Bhogi and prayers.

Men, women and children were seen playing and dancing around the bonfire.

Villages and towns in both the Telugu states came alive with traditional celebrations to mark the harvest festival.

Devotees thronged temples for special puja on the occasion.

Ministers, MPs, state legislators and leaders of all political parties participated in Bhogi in various parts of the two states.

Former Vice-President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu celebrated Bhogi along with family members at his son’s farmhouse at Medipally on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

He expressed happiness over lighting the bonfire and participating in other traditional activities.

He greeted people and hoped that the festival would bring happiness and prosperity to them.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu along with his family members participated in Sankranti celebrations at his native village Naravaripalli in Chittoor district.

He, accompanied by his wife Bhuvaneswari and daughter-in-law Brahmani went around the venue of the ‘rangoli’ competition.

A total of 126 women participated in the competition and made different rangoli patterns.

Bhuvaneswari distributed cash prize of Rs.10,116 each among the participants.

Naidu, his wife, son and state minister Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law, grandson Devansh participated in the celebrations and witnessed various sports competitions.

A race of bullock carts was held at Ghantshala in Krishna district. Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) chairman Konakalla Narayana inaugurated the race.

A festive atmosphere prevailed in residential colonies in Hyderabad and the outskirts besides Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and other towns and villages in both the states.

Lakhs of people employed in Hyderabad headed to their homes in various districts of both the Telugu states.

State road transport corporations of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh operated special buses and Railways operated special trains to carry people to their destinations from Hyderabad.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy greeted people on Sankranti.

Abdul Nazeer greeted people on the occasion of Sankranti. “The harvest festival of ‘Sankranti’ celebrated over three days as Bhogi, Makara Sankranti and Kanuma, occupies a significant place in our cultural tradition.”

“Traditions and a glorious past binds all sections of society. May this auspicious occasion inspire noble thoughts of love, affection, amity and brotherhood in all of us,” he said in his message.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma extended his wishes and warm greetings to people on the auspicious occasion of Bhogi and Sankranti festivals.

“Bhogi and Sankranti are the festivals of harvest that symbolise abundance and joy. May they bring happiness prosperity, and good health to all. These festivals hold a great significance in our cultural heritage and are celebrated with immense enthusiasm and jubilation. Sankranti celebrations reflect the essence of our ancient and glorious tradition fostering unity and harmony among all sections of society. May this auspicious occasion inspire us with noble thoughts of love, affection, amity and brotherhood,” he said.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended greetings to people on the occasion of Bhohi. He said bonfires dispel darkness of old restraints and spread new light.

Chief Minister Reddy hoped that the good changes brought by the people's rule would spread happiness in every home.

Chief Minister Reddy said the festival would usher a new light in the families of about one crore farmers, poor and agricultural labourers.

CM Reddy mentioned that four schemes were being implemented from this Sankranti and crop investment support for farmers has been increased to Rs.12,000 per acre under Rythu Bharosa.

“Families of agricultural labourers will get financial aid, new ration cards will be issued to provide food security and homeless will be allotted houses under Indiramma scheme,” CM Reddy said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu greeted people on the occasion of Bhogi. He wished that this Bhogi festival bring new light to their families and they move forward in life with positive attitude.

“I hope that all your problems will go away in the Bhogi fire and that you will be blessed with good fortune. I assure you on this occasion that we, as public representatives, will be with you at all times to fulfill your hopes and aspirations,” he posted on ‘X’.

“Greetings to all Telugu people across the world, to the residents of Telugu states, and to everyone celebrating the vibrant Sankranti festival. This cherished occasion brings families together, reminding us of our rich heritage and deep-rooted traditions. Let us strive to keep the spirit of Sankranti alive in every home, ensuring joy and prosperity for all,” Naidu said in a message.

