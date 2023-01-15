Temperature dips to 4.7 in Delhi, IMD predicts fresh spell of dense fog

New Delhi, Jan 15 The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday morning was recorded 4.7 degrees Celsius after a respite from the previous day when temperature was recorded 10.2 degree Celsius.

The temperature around the Palam Area was recorded at 5.1 degree Celsius this morning.

Meanwhile, the India Metrological Department has predicted a fresh spell of dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions over Northwest India during from January 15 to 18.

"The minimum temperatures are in the range of 7-10 degree Celsius over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar; in some parts over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh. They are in the range of 3-7 degree Celsius over many parts of West Rajasthan. The Lowest Minimum Temperature of -0.7 degree Celsius observed over Churu (West Rajasthan)", said IMD.

The IMD has also issued warning of dense to very dense fog very in isolated or some parts during night & morning hours over Punjab, Haryana & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days.

"Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets during night & morning hours over Bihar during next 5 days; Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during next 4 days and Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, north Madhya Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura during next 2 days", said the IMD.

"Cold Day conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh during next five days; Uttarakhand and Rajasthan during next 2-3 days and Uttar Pradesh during 16th-18th January 2023", it said further.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor