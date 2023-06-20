Ten-year-old sexually assaulted in Delhi, accused held
New Delhi, June 20 A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in West Delhi's Vikaspuri area, an official said, adding that they have apprehended the accused.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer, a police control room call was received at Vikaspuri police station on Monday regarding the sexual assault of a girl.
"A police team rushed to the spot and the 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital for medical examination," said the DCP.
The counselling of the minor was done and subsequently a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act was registered.
