Tender scam: ED recovers cash, freezes bank accounts, attaches properties during raids in Punjab

New Delhi, Aug 26 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said that during its recent raids in Punjab in connection with tender scam, it seized Rs 30 lakh in cash and Rs 4.81 crore in multiple bank accounts and attached immovable properties worth Rs 1.54 crore.

A few bank lockers were also frozen, it added.

The raids were conducted at 25 locations belonging to Bharat Bhushan Ashu, the former Minister of Food and Civil Supplies, Punjab, Raman Balasubramanium, Ex-Chairman Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) and their accomplices in the Punjab Tender Scam case.

Various incriminating documents, digital devices and 30 lakhs in Indian currencies were seized from various premises.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation based on FIRs registered by Vigilance Bureau of Ludhiana, under various sections of IPC and of PC Act, with respect to the Transportation and Labour cartage Policy 2021 of the

Punjab government.

"It is alleged that the tenders were allotted to contractors who approached the Minister through Rakesh Kumar Singla, Chairman of CVC, Food and Civil Supplies. Through this favoritism, the allottee contractors got undue advantages causing loss to the Government exchequer.

Further, FIRs related to LIT scam regarding allotment of plots to bogus persons were also taken into consideration for the purpose of search," said the central agency.

A detailed investigation into the matter is on.

