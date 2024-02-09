Tension Erupts in Bareilly After Islamic Cleric Detained Over 'Jail Bharo' Call in Gyanvapi Issue

Tensions flared in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Friday as followers of Islamic cleric and Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Tauqeer Raza Khan took to the streets to protest against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The cleric has been detained by Uttar Pradesh police, with heavy security measures implemented as protestors continue to gather and voice their opposition to the chief minister.

According to reports, around 1,000 police personnel are on the ground to maintain law and order, deployed at key intersections, densely populated areas, and city entry and exit points. Raza Khan's detention follows his call for a 'jail bharo' (fill the jails) movement in response to Chief Minister Adityanath's statement urging Muslims to relinquish claims on the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura.

#WATCH | Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh | Chief of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, Bareilly Sharif, Maulana Tauqeer Raza detained by Police. He had given a call for 'Jail Bharo' over Gyanvapi matter. pic.twitter.com/pLunB4wltv — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 9, 2024

Incidents of stone pelting were reported in the Shahmat Ganj area, resulting in one person sustaining injuries. According to reports, the District Magistrate confirmed that police are investigating the situation and will file FIRs accordingly. Following Friday prayers, supporters of Raza Khan flooded the streets captured on video shared by ANI. In addition to the heavy police presence, six Assistant Superintendents of Police and 12 Area Officers are also managing the situation.