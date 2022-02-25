Tension escalated in quick time in Ukraine, says medical student

Indian students, who returned home after the launch of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, said that situation there had been normal until Thursday morning after which the bombing began, leading to escalation of tension in quick time.

Malavika Sunil, a third-year medical student, studying at Bogomolets National Medical University in Kyiv, Ukraine, told ANI, "A few of my friends, who are still stranded in Ukraine, have heard an explosion nearby and as of now they are all safe."

Malavika returned to Kerala on February 18 after her parents started panicking over the possible invasion by Russia, which became a reality on Friday.

On her parents' insistence, Malavika decided to return to Thiruvananthapuram via Sharjah.

Malavika says, "For the past one month, tension was rising between Russia and Ukraine. The situation was normal in Ukraine and at the University. As there were reports in media about the possible military operation by Russia, our parents began pressing the panic button. I spoke with professors and opted for online classes."

She further said, "Our professors agreed to go back to the hybrid modes of learning." She booked air tickets to return home with the help of a few travel agents.

Malavika told ANI, "The price of air tickets from Kyiv to India was hovering around Rs 56,000 to 1 lakh. There were no direct flights to Kerala. So I went to Sharjah and from there I took a direct flight to Thiruvananthapuram."

The medico said that some of her friends are still stranded in Ukraine and they are unable to return as the airport has been shut down.

She said, "I am still in touch with a few friends there. The situation worsened after Thursday's bombing. It is difficult for them to move out of the apartments amidst the bombing taking place all over the place. They have to arrange documents, go out and withdraw cash, purchase essentials, and moreover, there are long queues outside all the stores."

As of now, the University has provided accommodation to all students in the hostels and they are safe, she said.

Malavika said, "Until now, the Indian government and the Embassy were assuring us that there will be no war-like situation in Ukraine."

The third-year medical student also wished to go back to Ukraine so that she can join offline classes. She said that she loves Ukraine. All the stranded Indian students are expected to reach by March 9.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor