Tension grips Agartala after Trinamool office ‘attack’

Agartala, Oct 7 Tension gripped parts of Agartala on Tuesday after BJP supporters allegedly attacked the Tripura headquarters of Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Police said that when a few BJP workers tried to attack the Trinamool office at Chitta Ranjan Road in Agartala, they intervened and controlled the situation.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members organised a rally to condemn the assault on BJP’s two-time MP from West Bengal, Khagen Murmu, reportedly carried out by Trinamool workers in North Bengal.

The protest rally was led by BJP Sadar district president Ashim Bhattacharjee and MLA Sushanta Deb, who is also the party’s youth wing chief.

When the rally was passing by the Trinamool office, suddenly, a section of BJP supporters reportedly broke away from the procession and vandalised the entrance of the Trinamool headquarters, sparking chaos in the area.

Police and security personnel were immediately deployed to the spot to control the situation and prevent further escalation.

No injuries were reported, though property damage was visible at the Trinamool office entrance.

The Trinamool Congress vehemently condemned the attack. In a post on X, the party said: “The violent attack on AITC Tripura’s office by BJP-backed goons is not an isolated act of aggression; it is an open assault on democracy. When those in power unleash violence to silence their opponents, they expose not strength, but fear and moral bankruptcy.”

“The BJP talks about ‘saving democracy’ while burning its very foundations, state after state. They may destroy offices, tear posters, and intimidate workers, but they cannot destroy the spirit of resistance that lives in every Trinamool worker and every citizen who believes in justice. We will not be silenced. We will not back down. The people of Tripura and India are watching,” the Trinamool said.

--IANS

sc/dan

