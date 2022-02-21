Tension in K'taka's Shivamogga over Bajrang Dal activist's murder

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Feb 21 Prohibitory orders have been clamped and a holiday has been announced on Monday for schools and colleges in Shivamogga district of Karnataka following the murder of 23-year-old office-bearer of the Bajarang Dal in the communally sensitive city.

The police department is on high alert throughout the state after an incident of violence were reported.

Fearing large-scale violence, the Shivamogga city has been turned into a police fortress.

The Bajrang Dal activist, identified as Harsha, was brutally killed late Sunday night near Ravivarma Street in Bharathi Colony.

Harsha was a tailor and held the position of 'Prakanda Sahakaryadarshi' (coordinator) in the district.

The miscreants, who came in a car, had chased him and attacked him with lethal weapons and then escaped from the spot. Though Harsha was shifted to the Meggan hospital, he succumbed to injuries. Harsha was actively involved in Bajrang Dal and VHP activities. He used to be at the forefront during Ganesh festivities and visarjan ceremony. Tense situation prevailed immediately after the incident.

Harsha had allegedly put up a post abusing another religion and a complaint had been lodged against him in the Doddapet police station. He was getting threatening calls.

After the murder, thousands of Hindu activists gathered near the Meggan hospital and the police had tough time to handle the situation. Incidents of stone pelting reported from Sigehatti area in the district, DIP (East) Tyagarajan and Superintendent of Police (SP) Lakshmi Prasad rushed to the spot to control the situation.

Additional forces have been called to avoid any untoward incidents in the district and police have launched a hunt for the miscreants. Three bikes and one goods vehicle were torched in Sigehatti in Shivamogga. The post-mortem will be conducted on Monday morning and the body will be handed over to the family afterwards. Elaborate security arrangements have been taken up to maintain law and order and peace.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Monday, "The 23-year-old youth has been brutally murdered. I visited Shivamogga and I have also met his family. I have assured his parents and sister that I can't bring back the dead person, but won't spare the killers. The action will be initiated against them."

"The hijab issue has nothing to do with this incident and it has happened for different reasons. Shivamogga is a sensitive city. The incident has taken place on the main road and the police are on high alert. We have clues, shortly they will be arrested. I appeal to the people to maintain calm. All measures have been taken, people should not get provoked. The government will give justice to the deceased person. Special teams have been formed to nab the murderers, shortly we will give updates on it," Araga Jnanendra explained.

