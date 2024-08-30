Tension in Mahayuti: NCP slams Sena minister over his ‘vomit after Cabinet meetings’ remark

Mumbai, Aug 30 The Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Friday reacted sharply against Shiv Sena minister Tanaji Sawant’s statement that although he sits next to the NCP in the Cabinet, but when he comes out he vomits.

The NCP’s Chief Spokesman Umesh Patil strongly condemned Sawant’s statement saying that the party should consider walking out of the Mahayuti government ahead of the Assembly elections.

NCP legislator Amol Mitkari also slammed health minister Sawant saying if he is “vomiting because he is in the Mahayuti, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should treat him.”

Incidentally, NCP National President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar or the state unit chief Sunil Tatkare have not reacted so far to Sawant’s statement.

The NCP’s scathing statements have exposed the growing tension among the Mahayuti partners.

Sawant, who was elected from Bhum Paranda Assembly constituency as Shiv Sena (united) nominee in the 2019 election, during his speech at the party’s workshop held at Dharashiv on Thursday said, “I am a hardcore Shiv Sainik. I have never gotten along with Congress and NCP since I was a student. Today, even if I sit next to the NCP in the Cabinet, when I come out I vomit. This cannot be tolerated.”

NCP’s Chief Spokesman Umesh Patil said, “Instead of listening to Tanaji Sawant, we (NCP) should quit the grand alliance, we don't need power. What right does Tanaji Sawant have to speak about us?

“Eknath Shinde was made the chief minister by the BJP so Tanaji Sawant got a ministerial post. The same BJP leaders took Ajit Pawar into the grand alliance. This decision was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP. Tanaji Sawant is a minister only because of the Mahayuti.”

“Tanaji Sawant should not forget this. If anyone criticises the NCP in this manner, we will not remain in power,” warned Patil.

NCP legislator Amol Mitkari took a swipe at Tanaji Sawant saying, “He is the health minister of Maharashtra. He has no idea what is causing him to vomit. It may have something to do with his health. But if he is vomiting because he is in the grand alliance, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should treat him.”

He taunted, “Those who can say that the dam broke because of crabs, can call the Haffkine Institute a person, can say anything. Bhairavnath sugar factory at Dharashiv can be inaugurated by Sharad Pawar, taking funds from Ajit Pawar. He can therefore say anything.”

This is not the first time Sawant has criticised the NCP. Sawant was one of the legislators in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government who had criticised Ajit Pawar for not giving sufficient funds to Shiv Sena as the state finance minister.

Sawant had hogged headlines after he told a senior police officer in Dharashiv district that he “does not even listen to the Chief Minister”, so the officer would have to listen to him.

He had also said last year that over 100 meetings took place with the support of Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor