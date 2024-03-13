Tensions flare as SFI protests screening of 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' at JNU campus

New Delhi, March 13 Tensions erupted during the screening of the film "Bastar: The Naxal Story" on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University, with over 100 students from the Students' Federation of India (SFI) protesting against the film's screening.

The National Arts Forum is conducting a pre-release screening of the film "Bastar: The Naxal Story" on the JNU campus. The film is scheduled for release on March 15.

Creative Director and Producer Vipul Amritlal Shah, Director Sudipto Sen, and lead actress Adaa Sharma were all part of the panel discussion during the pre-release screening.

Entry to the venue was disrupted by protesting demonstrators. Additionally, the SFI reportedly cut the lights in the auditorium twice in an attempt to halt the screening of the film.

“The Communists are trying to create chaos by cutting the light in the auditorium to stop the pre-screening of the movie,” said student outfit ABVP in a statement.

"Bastar: The Naxal Story," tackles a subject that has been largely overlooked by mainstream cinema - Naxalism.

