Terror attack case: NIA searches multiple locations in Kashmir Valley

New Delhi, July 13 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at three locations in Kashmir Valley in connection with the Sunjwan terror attack case, officials said.

The NIA conducted raids in Pulwama and in Anantnag district.

The case pertains to the indiscriminate firing on the security personnel on April 22 during a joint search operation in the area of Sunjwan in Jammu by the terrorists in which an ASI of the CISF was killed and several others were injured.

The security forces had retaliated, and killed two terrorists on the spot.

The case was initially registered in PS Bahu Fort, Jammu and later on, the probe in the matter was taken over by the NIA.

The searches on Wednesday led to recovery and seizure of different types of incriminating materials.

In May, the NIA had arrested Abid Ahmad Mir, a resident of Pulwama.

The NIA later learnt that Mir was an Over Ground Worker of JeM. He was a close associate of arrested accused Bilal Ahmed Wagay, and was also in touch with Pakistan-based handlers of JeM.

He had also extended support to the other co-accused persons

