Terror Case: SIA Conducts Raids in Three South Kashmir Districts

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted simultaneous raids on Tuesday morning across multiple locations within three South Kashmir districts as part of an extensive probe into a terrorism-related case, according to officials. The operations, spearheaded by SIA personnel, targeted areas in Anantnag, Kulgam, and Shopian districts.

The raids were carried out in connection with investigations into a terror case, officials said adding further details were awaited.