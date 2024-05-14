Terror Case: SIA Conducts Raids in Three South Kashmir Districts
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 14, 2024 11:09 AM2024-05-14T11:09:13+5:302024-05-14T11:09:52+5:30
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted simultaneous raids on Tuesday morning across multiple locations within three South Kashmir districts as part of an extensive probe into a terrorism-related case, according to officials. The operations, spearheaded by SIA personnel, targeted areas in Anantnag, Kulgam, and Shopian districts.
The raids were carried out in connection with investigations into a terror case, officials said adding further details were awaited.