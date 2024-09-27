Terror module busted in J&K’s Awantipora, arms & ammunition recovered

Srinagar, Sep 27 Jammu and Kashmir Police at Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district arrested six terrorist associates and recovered IEDs, arms and ammunition and other incriminating materials from their possession, a police statement said on Friday.

"Awantipora police got specific input that a Pakistan-based Kashmiri terrorist of JeM outfit was into the process of identification of youth who can be motivated to join terror ranks and after finding such youth, arms/ammunition/explosives was being delivered to these youth to commit terror acts before their formal joining into terror ranks," police said.

Police added that upon this information, an FIR was registered at Police Station Tral, adding that during the investigation, the youth who were part of this module were identified.

"It came to fore that Pakistan-based terrorists with the assistance of an OGW in jail identified many youth who were motivated by them to join terror ranks in the Tral area of Awantipora and Kulgam district," police said.

Police added that the youth so identified were provided pistols, grenades, IEDs and other explosive materials to facilitate their joining into terror ranks. Before inducting them into terror ranks, they were instructed to do some terror activity either by target killing, throwing grenades on SFs /Public places, non-local labourers and laying and detonating IEDs.

Police said during investigations, it also came to fore that Pakistan based terrorist handler had chosen some places for planting of IEDs with the assistance of these youth. The terrorist handler has also pumped in some money to carry out the tasks and to procure material for fabrication of more IEDs.

So far six terrorist associates have been arrested in the case and from possession and upon disclosures of these accused persons, large quantity of arms /ammunition and explosives including five IEDs with remotes, 30 Detonators, 17 Batteries for IEDs, two Pistols, three Pistol Magazines, 25 live rounds of Pistol, four Hand grenades and Cash amount of Rs 20000 have been recovered.

Police said that the investigation of the case is underway and more arrests and recoveries are likely in the case.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor