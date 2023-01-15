Terror suspects killed man to demonstrate commitment to their handlers: Delhi Police

Two terror suspects Naushad and Jagjit, arrested on Thursday in Delhi, killed a man in December 2022 only to demonstrate their capabilities to their handlers, Delhi Police Special Cell's Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Kushwaha said here on Sunday.

He further said that they were planning to target right-wing leaders.

"Delhi Special cell caught 2 terrorists, Naushad and Jagjit, on Jan 12 from Jahangirpuri. They killed a man in December 2022 only to demonstrate their capabilities to their handlers. They were being funded and were planning to target right-wing leaders," Pramod Kushwaha said.

He also said that they recovered 2 military-grade hand grenades, 3 pistols and cartridges from them.

Naushad was being handled by a suspected LeT handler while Jagjit's handler was Canada-based Arshdeep Dalla, who is a designated terrorist, he added.

Kushwaha further disclosed that they were not plotting something just before Republic Day but they were planning something big in the times to come.

Jagjit Jagga already has a case of murder in 2018 filed against him. There is another encounter case against him. Naushad also has two murder cases and an extortion case against him. "He came in touch with cross-border elements in jail," Kushwaha further said. "

The Delhi Police arrested two 'suspicious' men identified as Jagjit Singh (29) and Naushad (56) and recovered two hand grenades from their house in the Bhalswa Dairy area of Jahangirpuri in the national capital earlier on January 12.

They were produced before the Patiala House Court on Friday and sent to police remand for 14 days.

Amid the interrogation of the suspects, the police said they carried out a raid at their rented house at Shradha Nand Colony in the Bhalswa Dairy police station limits on Friday, under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and recovered the hand grenades.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor