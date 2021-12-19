Terrorist associate arrested in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 19 A terrorist associate has been arrested from South Kashmir's Anantnag district in a joint operation by the police and the army along with arms and ammunition including one Chinese pistol, police said on Sunday.

Police said Anantnag Police and army's 1 RR arrested a terrorist associate identified as Feroz Ahmad Zargar alias Kamraan, resident of Gratbal Quimoh Kulgam and recovered one Chinese Pistol along with magazine and other ammunition from his possession.

Police have registered a case and investigations have been initiated.

This comes on a say when one LeT terrorist who was a Pakistani national was killed at Harwan on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The killed terrorist was identified as Saifulla alias Abu Khalid alias Shawaz, resident of Karachi, Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor