Terrorist hideout busted in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Sep 1 A cache of ammunition was recovered after a terrorist hideout was detected in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, police said.

"On specific information from a reliable source, police in Baramulla, along with army's 52RR, busted a terrorist hideout in Dudbug-TY Shah Forest area of Baramulla and recovered ammunition," police said.

A joint security forces team had launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the area and during it, recovered two boxes of ammunition, including 1,460 bullets for AK-47 and a bag from an underground hideout under tree. All the recovered materials have been taken into police custody for the purpose of investigation.

Police said the timely recovery of the ammunition has thwarted any possible untoward incident and has scuttled the nefarious plans of terrorist outfits to derail peace and harmony in the Kashmir Valley.

