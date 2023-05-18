Terrorist hideout busted in J&K's Poonch district

Srinagar, May 18 Security forces on Thursday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Officials said a joint team of the Army and local police detected a hideout in the Kasbalari village of Mendhar tehsil in the district during searches of the area.

The search party found an IED and other explosive material hidden inside the hideout.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor