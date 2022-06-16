Terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter

Srinagar, June 16 One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, police said.

"One terrorist killed. Operation in progress," police said.

This was the second encounter in Kashmir on a single day. Two terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Mishipora area of Kulgam districty.

After a lull of two days, the encounter, that started between terrorists and security forces at Kulgam district, on Tuesday resumed on Thursday.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

