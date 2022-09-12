Terrorist killed in encounter at J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, Sep 12 One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Heff Shirmal area in South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Monday.

"One terrorist killed. Operation in progress," police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing and drew retaliation of the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

