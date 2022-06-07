Terrorist killed in encounter at Shopian in J&K identified

Srinagar, June 7 The terrorist killed in the encounter with the security forces at Aloora area in South Kashmir's Shopian district has been identified, officials said on Tuesday.

"Killed terrorist identified as Nadeem Ahmad Rather alias Kamran of Kulgam, linked with proscribed terror outfit HM. He was involved in several terror crimes including killing of Kulpora Panch and recruitment of youth into terror ranks," Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

This is a second encounter in Kashmir in a single day. Earlier on Tuesday two LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Chaktaras Kandi area in North Kashmir's Kupwara district.

On Monday, Pakistani terrorist, Hanzalla, was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

There have been a series of anti terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor