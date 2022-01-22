Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Kashmir's Shopian

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces at Kashmir's Shopian on Saturday, the police said.

The encounter broke out at the village Kilbal area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the operation, said Kashmir Zonal Police in a Tweet.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

